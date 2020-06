University of Iowa pauses football ticket sales

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Iowa announced Monday it has paused ticket sales for the 2020 football season. Only individuals who have renewed season tickets and completed per-seat contributions by June 30 will be included in potential Kinnick Stadium seating plans.

New sales of the 'Fight for Iowa' digital season pass, mini-plans, group, Hawkeye Village, and single-games ticket sales are paused until a clearer picture of Kinnick Stadium capacity and social distancing requirements are determined.

“Hawkeye fans are excited for the upcoming season and we appreciate their continued enthusiasm and support,” Athletics Director Gary Barta said. “With the current information available, we need to pause additional sales and focus on reduced-capacity seating models based on our season ticket holders. We anticipate finalizing this by late July and will share with our fans. The option of having the ability to accommodate as many Hawkeye fans who are comfortable attending a game in Kinnick Stadium is still one of the scenarios.”

The Hawkeye Express, which has provided fans train transportation from a satellite parking lot in Coralville to Kinnick Stadium since 2006, will not be operational for the 2020 football season. Fans who had purchased tickets for the Hawkeye Express will have an opportunity for a refund or credit toward other parking options.

Ticketing and parking for all venues beginning in the fall of 2020 will move to mobile-only. Mobile tickets and parking passes will be scanned from smartphones or smartwatches to access parking lots and gates. Traditional paper tickets and parking tags will not be printed and mailed.

Fans utilizing public parking lots on game day will have the ability to pre-purchase mobile parking passes until noon on the Friday before a home game. Day-of-game sales in public parking lots will continue as space allows. Credit cards will be the only acceptable form of payment on game day.

“Mobile ticketing will provide contact less entry to our venues, while also giving greater flexibility and ticket security,” Barta said. “As conditions evolve throughout the coming year, mobile tickets provide more options to deliver the best fan experience in a changing environment for all our venues.”

Fans will need to have a smartphone/watch to access events as UI Athletics will also move away from PDF ticket print-outs for mobile ticket delivery. Ticket holders who do not have access to a smartphone should contact the Athletics Ticket Office to make arrangements.

Season ticket holders who selected the traditional paper ticket option during the renewal period will receive a commemorative set of printed tickets at the end of the football season.

Ticket buyers will receive links allowing them to download tickets and parking to Apple Wallet (iPhone) or Google Pay (Android). Prior to reaching the venue gates, fans simply pull up the tickets with QR codes on their smartphone/watch screen to show the gate attendant for scanning. Fans will be instructed to download tickets/passes prior to the game into their Apple Wallet or into Google Pay.

Information will be provided throughout the summer to assist in managing account access and tickets on mobile devices. Fans will be informed of these instructions through email, at “Mobile Ticket Central” on hawkeyesports.com and through social media.

Season ticket holders and single-game buyers will continue to have the ability to post mobile tickets to StubHub. Fans can access StubHub through their ticket account in the event they are unable to attend an event.

Suite and premium seat holders will receive their ticket booklet, although adjustments to capacity and parking could be implemented as additional information becomes available.

In the event the 2020 season is disrupted, the University of Iowa Athletics Department will provide future credit or ticket refunds.