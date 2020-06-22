Vermillion man and 3 others killed in wrong-way crash on Twin Cities interstate

RICHFIELD, Minn. (KTIV) -- A Vermillion, South Dakota man has died in a wrong-way interstate crash in Minnesota's Twin Cities.

Authorities say 27-year-old Tyler Fried was a passenger in an SUV that was hit head-on by another SUV traveling the wrong direction on Interstate 35 in Richfield late Saturday night.

Fried was one of four people killed in crash.

The driver and another passenger in that SUV were also killed, as was the driver of the vehicle going the wrong direction.

A third passenger in the SUV Fried was in suffered life-threatening injuries.