35-year-old woman dead after two-vehicle crash in Yankton, SD

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) -- One person has died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday night in Yankton, South Dakota.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred at 10:49 p.m. near the Yankton city limits.

Authorities say a 2006 Chrysler Sebring was westbound on Fourth Street when it failed to negotiate a right-hand curve while attempting to turn north onto Summit Street. The vehicle then collided with an eastbound 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to the Yankton hospital. The 35-year-old female drive of the Sebring later died as a result of her injuries.

The 32-year-old male driver of the Silverado pickup sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say neither drivers were wearing a seat belt.

The names of the two people in the crash are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.