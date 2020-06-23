9 hand sanitizers may contain toxic methanol, FDA warns

(NBC News) - If you have any hand sanitizers in hour house, you need to check the label. The FDA is warning that several may contain a toxic chemical.

The agency says nine products manufactured by Mexico-based "Eskbiochem SA de CV" may contain methanol.

The substance can be dangerous when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

The FDA did not say where the products are sold in the U.S. The sanitizers included in the warning include:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

The agency says anyone who has been exposed to hand sanitizers containing methanol should seek treatment immediately.

The FDA also says it is not aware of any adverse events related to these above products.

For more information on the FDA's warning, click here.