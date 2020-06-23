A comfortable day with a few spotty light afternoon showers

The front that moved through brought some strong storms to western Siouxland, dropping half-dollar sized hail and causing some wind damage in Pierce and Cedar Counties.



Behind that front, things have been quiet overnight and we have a very comfortable start on our hands with temperatures in the mid 50s.



We will climb into the upper 70s today with winds gradually picking up through the day.



Gusts could approach 30 miles per hour in the afternoon.



There will be a little more cloud cover in the afternoon and even a few light spotty showers.



Skies will clear back out in the evening hours and it will be another comfortable night with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.



Temperatures will be just a little warmer Wednesday with sunny skies.



Temperatures and humidity will climb Thursday with highs near 90 and a little more cloud cover.



A more unsettled pattern moves in starting Thursday night, bringing storm chances into Friday with small chances for thunderstorms lingering into the weekend.



Highs stay near 90 degrees with storm chances again Monday night.