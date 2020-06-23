Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with rape, sexual assault

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors say adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth. The 67-year-old Jeremy appeared in court Tuesday but did not enter a plea. Prosecutors allege he raped a woman at a West Hollywood home in 2014, sexually assaulted two women at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, and raped a woman at the same bar last year. Jeremy is the third man to be charged, along with Harvey Weinstein and producer David Guillod, by a task force formed to investigate sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry. Jeremy’s attorney Stuart Goldfarb says he is “absolutely innocent of the charges.”