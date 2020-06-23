Bill Cosby appeal will test scope of #MeToo prosecutions

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In a key test of #MeToo prosecutions, Pennsylvania’s highest court will review the trial decision to let five other accusers testify at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial. The 82-year-old Cosby has been imprisoned in suburban Philadelphia for nearly two years after a jury convicted him of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. The Supreme Court will review two aspects of the case: the decision to let the other accusers testify, and the defense claim that Cosby had an agreement with a former prosecutor that he’d never be charged. Loyola Law School professor Laurie Levenson calls the decision good news for Cosby, but says he still faces an uphill battle.