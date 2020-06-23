Congress stalls on policing overhaul, despite public outcry

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is hitting an impasse on policing legislation, despite public outcry for changes after the killings of Black people. Senate Democrats on Tuesday opposed a Republican proposal as inadequate. Now the standoff is forcing the parties to decide whether to negotiate a compromise or walk away from an issue that has sparked mass demonstrations over policing and racial injustice. The impasse threatens to turn the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd and others into another moment that galvanizes the nation but leaves lawmakers unable to act. A new AP-NORC poll shows almost all Americans support some degree of criminal justice changes. A test vote is set for Wednesday.