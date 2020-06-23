Daga’s On Wheels sees big increase in sales amid COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY ( KTIV) -- Several businesses across Siouxland have taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one is seeing an uptick in sales.

You might have seen them around town, or had some of their food, but Daga's on Wheels has been making name for itself the past few years.

Daga's originally began as a brick-and-mortar store in Winnebago, Nebraska. Eventually, the food truck was started.

Owner Tyson Sanchez said when they started the season this year, he was a little worried about the impact the virus would have on their food truck sales.

But, things quickly started looking up.

"It's the best we've ever done in the last four years of having a food truck," said Tyson Sanchez, Daga's On Wheels Owner. "It's increased by over 100%. We're happy to please the people and we're happy to keep doing what we are doing."

And they're ready to give back to the community during this tough time, so they're doing a giveaway for three lucky families. The families are to be selected to have the food truck experience right at their own homes.

"You know just because everyone has been supporting us, we want to help support them in any way we possibly can," said Sanchez. "I think feeding families and having that awesome experience will put some smiles on people's faces."

You can check out their Facebook page here.

The food truck is usually at the Morningside public library on Tuesdays, Total Motors in Le Mars on Thursdays, and at the farmers market on Saturday's.