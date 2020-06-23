 Skip to Content

Dakota County confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

12:15 pm Coronavirus, Nebraska News, Top Stories

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- After receiving the results of 10 new tests, health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska have confirmed another four COVID-19 cases

This brings Dakota County's total number of cases up to 1,757.

The Dakota County Health Department also reported no additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, leaving the county's death toll at 34.

Officials say there have been 5,225 tests performed in the county with 3,468 of them reported as negative.

Dean Welte

