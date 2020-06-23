Fauci: Next few weeks critical to tamping down virus spikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government’s top infectious disease expert says the next few weeks are critical to tamping down a disturbing coronavirus surge in the U.S. Dr. Anthony Fauci issued a plea Tuesday for people to avoid crowds and wear masks, just hours before mask-shunning President Donald Trump was set to address a crowd of his young supporters in one hot spot, in Arizona. Despite controversy over Trump’s comments that testing is finding too many infections, Fauci told a congressional committee that testing hasn’t slowed — and the country will be doing even more.