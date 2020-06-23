Florida officer who shoved protester referred to prosecutors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A police officer who was suspended for pushing a kneeling black woman to the ground at a George Floyd demonstration in Florida is again under scrutiny after the agency reviewed bodycam footage from two unrelated incidents and referred them to state prosecutors for possible criminal charges. Earlier this month, video of Fort Lauderdale Police Steven Pohorence shoving a woman to the ground was shared widely on social media, intensifying scrutiny of law enforcement as protests decrying police violence and racial injustice have erupted across the country.