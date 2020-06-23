Jordan Henry bench trial scheduled to begin July 21

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The trial of a Sioux City man accused of killing a Hinton, Iowa, woman is now set for July.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jordan Henry is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Elizabeth Bockholt.

According to court documents filed on June 18, his bench trial, which was originally scheduled for April, will now be held July 21 in Woodbury County District Court.

Back in February the judge in the case ruled to not strike defenses of insanity, diminished responsibility, and intoxication in his case. However, a defense of methamphetamine-induced psychosis was stricken.

Investigators say, in January 2019, Henry strangled Bockholt in a room at the Wingate Hotel in Sioux City, then set the room on fire to try to cover it up.

Court documents say Bockholt was Henry's former girlfriend.