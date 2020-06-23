Los Angeles looks to boost ailing legal marijuana market

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles is looking to improve how it regulates its struggling legal marijuana industry. The City Council is considering a slate of proposals that come as cannabis companies complain that just about everything costs too much and takes too long in dealing with City Hall. The measures include bolstering programs intended to help operators who suffered during the nation’s long-running war on drugs. Other proposed changes approved by the Rules Committee would permit businesses to relocate while being licensed, clarify what employees are required to have background checks and streamline the application process. Illegal shops continue to flourish in LA, the largest US city will broad, legal pot sales.