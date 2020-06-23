Phils say 2 more players, 2 staffers test positive; 12 total

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies say two more players and two additional staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. That spikes the number of total members in the organization who have the virus to 12. The Phillies said Tuesday all other tests within the organization have come back negative. One of the two players tested positive outside the team complex in Clearwater, Florida. The Phillies shut their spring complex after five players tested positive on Friday for COVID-19. Philadelphia became the first big league team known to be struck by the outbreak. Three staff members at the camp also tested positive. The Phillies didn’t identify any of those affected.