Police investigate 3rd shooting near Seattle protest zone

SEATTLE (AP) — Police were investigating the third shooting incident near a neighborhood protest zone in Seattle that has been occupied since a police station was largely abandoned after clashes with demonstrators over a week ago. Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday the city would move to wind down the protest zone following the shootings that have distracted from changes sought by thousands of peaceful protesters opposing racial inequity and police brutality. The latest shooting occurred early Tuesday and left a man in his 30s wounded in the Capitol Hill neighborhood east of downtown. His injuries were not life-threatening.