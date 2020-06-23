Redistricting initiatives face tight deadline to make ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — It’s crunch time for groups trying to get redistricting reform proposals on the November ballot in several states. Initiative supporters face early July deadlines in Arkansas, North Dakota and Oregon to turn in thousands of petition signatures needed to qualify for the ballot. Nevada activists face an August deadline. Petitioning efforts have been complicated by coronavirus restrictions and social distancing precautions. The proposals would create independent commissions to draw new voting districts in 2021 based on this year’s census results. That task currently is handled by partisan elected officials in many states.