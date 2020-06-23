Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue reopen their doors for regular hours

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After being primarily on lock-down the last few months, The Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue is beginning to open their doors back up to the public.

The shelter has been running on reduced hours, but began opening back up for regular hours beginning yesterday for adoptions, reclaims, and city license purchases.



They are implementing social distancing, limiting the total number of people in the building and the amount of time people can be in there.



Officials say they got down to a record low number of adoptable pets during the pandemic, but they have since begun recovering in numbers while heading into the summer months.



Chris Wall with the shelter says that now could be a great time to adopt a pet.

"It's great if people are still home and they get to sort of work with the dog and let the dog know where he fits in the jigsaw puzzle, so to speak, so if you are home and you are considering looking at a dog this is a particularly good time, yeah."said Chris Wall, Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue.

Wall added that you should complete an adoption application online, and come in once it's approved.



The shelter continues to update its website with available pets available for adoption.