Storm Lake, IA man escapes trailer fire on Monday

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A Storm Lake, Iowa, man escaped a trailer fire Monday afternoon.

At 12:29 p.m. Monday the Storm Lake Fire Department was called to 605-B West 8th Street for the fire. When crews arrived the trailer was fully engulfed.

The department said the trailer's owner was asleep inside and was awoken by the fire. He was able to escape uninjured.

The department says the trailer and contents inside are considered a total loss, with damage estimated at $25,000.

The fire is believed to have started in the north bedroom, however the cause is undetermined due to the heavy fire damage.

Fire fighters were on scene for three hours on Monday. Assisting them were the Storm Lake Police Department, the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Ambulance, and the Iowa State Fire Marshall's Office.