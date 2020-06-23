With student gathering, Trump gets a more boisterous crowd

PHOENIX (AP) — It wasn’t quite one of his signature big-stadium rallies. But President Donald Trump drew something closer to the jam-packed audience of political supporters he’s been craving as hundreds of young conservatives filled a Phoenix megachurch Tuesday to hear his call for them to get behind his reelection effort. The crowded pews at the Dream City Church for the gathering of Students for Trump offered a starkly different feel compared with Trump’s weekend campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, his first of the coronavirus era, which drew sparser attendance.