Verdigre Under Boil Water Advisory

Verdigre, NE (KTIV) -- Officials with Verdigre have placed the village under a boil water advisory.

Officials say they are taking a sample of the water on Tuesday, June 23, and a second sample on Wednesday. Officials say the earliest they will be able to get results back is on Friday of this week. The boil water advisory will be in effect until then and may be extended depending on the test results.

Officials say they are testing for Coliform and e coli.

More information on boil water advisories can be found here on Nebraska's website.