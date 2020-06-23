Veterans with PTSD: What you need to know this 4th of July

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Many people choose to celebrate our nation's independence with fireworks.



But not everyone enjoys the bright colors and loud booms those fireworks bring.

The 4th of July is a time of celebration for many. But, when it comes to fireworks, there are some things you need to know for all who may experience PTSD this holiday season.

"Those things can come back to you at any time," said Mike Newhouse, president of Siouxland Freedom park.

While fireworks bring joy to some, many U.S. veterans can experience Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, from the loud noises coming from them.

PTSD can present differently in people.

So especially during the 4th of July, it's important to be there for the veterans who fought for others to be able to celebrate.

"Be sensitive. Listen. You learn more by listening than any other way. And allow them, if it's a serious consideration to govern their activities with their own conscience. Be sensitive to that," said Newhouse.

Newhouse says even if you can't understand, being there in support is still important.

"It's very real. And it can manifest itself in many ways. If you were there, I don't have to explain it to you. If you weren't there, I can't explain it to you. So, keep that in mind when you deal with veterans who may be reluctant or very sensitive about their experience. It's real," said Newhouse.

Newhouse says veterans have sacrificed so much for their friends, family and country.

"They sat at the table. They antied up their lives if necessary. And still do. So, the least we can do is welcome them back and try to help them readjust and help them be a part of regular sane, safe life again," said Newhouse.

Newhouse adds veterans in any need of help from PTSD can head to the Vet Center for any needs.

Newhouse says allow veterans to decide for themselves, if they would like to participate in the celebrations.