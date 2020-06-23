Woodbury County confirms 5 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- After receiving the results of 121 new tests on Tuesday, local health officials confirmed five new positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

The Siouxland District Health Department also reported no additional deaths in the county. Thus far, there have been 42 virus-related deaths in Woodbury County.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 3,077 positive COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began.

As of June 23, the SDHD has confirmed 2,587 of the county's positive cases have recovered, an increase of nine since June 22.

The SDHD says there have been 257 total hospitalizations in the Woodbury County, 211 of those hospitalizations have been discharged.