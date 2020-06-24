A hot sunny day followed by severe weather chances

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a really nice warm sunny day all across Siouxland.

Highs reached the mid 80s and winds stayed rather calm.

Tonight will continue to be a calm and mild night.

The skies will stay mostly clear, and the low will drop to the low 60s.

Tomorrow starts to take the temperatures back up, with a high in the low 90s.

It will still be another sunny day.

But tomorrow night returns thunderstorm chances.

Those storms could be severe, but aren’t expected until around 10 PM for western regions and after midnight for those further east.

It is still of course important to make sure you have a way to receive any warnings in case they are issued.

Scattered thunderstorm chances continue for Friday as well.

Friday’s high will be in the upper 80s.

Friday evening could still see those thunderstorms, but are expected to be done by the later hours.

Friday has a chance of severe weather as well.

The weekend looks to return mild weather.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, and Sunday will be partly cloudy.

The weekend high will be in the low 90s.

Monday into Tuesday has a chance of showers and thunderstorms.