Asia Today: 19 new cases in China amid mass testing

BEIJING (AP) — China has reported 19 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus amid mass testing in Beijing, where a recent outbreak appears to have been brought under control. Of the new cases, 13 were reported in Beijing and one in the neighboring province of Hebei. Five others were brought by Chinese travelers from overseas. No new deaths were reported. Case numbers both nationally and in Beijing were up by single digits from Wednesday but there was no sign of any further spread. South Korea has reported 28 additional cases of the coronavirus, as it struggles to suppress a resurgence of the virus. Australian health workers plan to go door-to-door to test more than 100,000 residents in a coronavirus hot spot in suburban Melbourne.