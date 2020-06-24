China blames India for border clash, urges stability

BEIJING (AP) — China has again accused India of provoking a border clash earlier this month that left at least 20 soldiers dead, but is urging New Delhi to “meet China half way” in restoring peace and stability along the disputed frontier high in the Himalayas. A Foreign Ministry spokesman offered a longer explanation of China’s view of the incident but gave little new information. He reasserted China’s claim that the confrontation in the disputed Ladakh region occurred on China’s side of the line of control and Indian forces had illegally entered Chinese territory. Commanders agreed Monday to disengage their forces in their first meeting since the clash, the deadliest between the two countries in 45 years.