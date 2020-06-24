Democratic super PAC is joining Trump-TV station lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has granted a leading Democratic super PAC’s request to join a court fight between President Donald Trump and a Wisconsin TV station. Trump’s campaign sued the station after it aired an ad produced by the super PAC that criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. That sets up a notable legal battle between Trump’s financially flush Republican reelection campaign and Priorities USA, one of the biggest spending groups in Democratic politics. Trump’s campaign alleges the ad is “defamatory” because it splices together audio of Trump in what the campaign claims to be a manipulative way. Priorities USA says it stands by the ad.