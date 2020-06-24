Democrats confirm plans for nearly all-virtual convention

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) - Democrats plan to hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming.

Party officials confirmed Wednesday that Joe Biden will accept the presidential nomination in person, but it remains to be seen whether there will be a significant in-person audience there to see it.

The Democratic National Committee said in a statement that official business, including the official vote to nominate Biden, will take place virtually with delegates being asked not to travel to Milwaukee.