Don DeLillo novel ‘The Silence’ coming in October

NEW YORK (AP) — Don DeLillo will have something to say this fall about fear and isolation. The author known for imagining disaster in “White Noise,” “End Zone” and other works has a novel coming in October that takes place in 2022 amid a digital shutdown in New York City. Scribner says Wednesday that the the book will be “The Silence.” DeLillo’s other books include “Libra,” “Underworld” and “The Names.” The 83-year-old’s many honors include a National Book Award and the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction.