Firefighters respond to fire in Moville

MOVILLE, Ia. (KTIV) -- Firefighters from three fire departments responded to a house fire in Moville, Iowa.

It happened on Ash Street shortly after 5pm Wednesday.

Moville Fire Chief Jerry Sailer says that smoke was visible when they arrived and it appears that the fire may have started on the outside of the home near a door, but the exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Quick action by firefighters put out the fire and confined it to the area around the door.

While the fire was isolated, there is smoke damage throughout the home.

Besides Moville, Lawton and Kingsley Fire Departments responded to the call.