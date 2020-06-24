Gehlen Catholic tops Unity Christian to stay unbeaten

Gehlen Catholic tops Unity Christian to stay unbeatenNew
--HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
East Sac County 17 Manson-NW Web. 9 F
Ar-We-Va 0 Exira-EHK 8 F
Spirit Lake 16 Forest City 0 F/5
GLR/Central Lyon 0 BH/RV 12 F/3
Western Christian 19 Cherokee 3 F/4
Alta-Aurelia 1 Emmetsburg 3 F
Unity Christian 3 Gehlen Catholic 6 F
Southeast Valley 1 GT/RA 2 F
South O'Brien 11 Harris-Lake Park 0 F
Akron-Westfield 10 Hinton 0 F
S. Central Calhoun 0 Newell-Fonda 12 F/4
Sheldon 12 Okoboji 2 F
River Valley 15 Ridge View 5 F
S.C. East 2 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 10 F
MOC-FV 9 Sibley-Ocheyedan 3 F
North Union 4 Spencer 0 F
Estherville LC 5 Storm Lake 3 F
Kingsley-Pierson 2 West Monona 13 F
MVAOCOU 8 Westwood 9 F
OABCIG 3 Woodbury Central 13 F/6
--HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Ar-We-Va 6 Exira-EHK 8 F
Sioux Central 15 SL St. Mary's 5 F/6
Hinton 2 Akron-Westfield 1 F
George-Little Rock 0 BH/RV 11 F
Western Christian 17 Cherokee 0 F
Alta-Aurelia 13 Emmetsburg 3 F/5
Southeast Valley 10 GT/RA 3 F
South O'Brien 0 Harris-Lake Park 2 F
West Monona 0 Kingsley-Pierson 5 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 MOC-FV 12 F
S. Central Calhoun 1 Newell-Fonda 17 F/4
River Valley 4 Ridge View 5 F/8
Estherville LC 0 Storm Lake 10 F/5
Pocahontas Area 22 WB-Mallard 3 F/4
Remsen St. Mary's 7 West Sioux 3 F
CR-Bayard 8 Woodbine 0 F
OABCIG 0 Woodbury Central 1 F