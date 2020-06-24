Indonesian fishermen discover 94 Rohingya adrift at sea

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian fishermen have discovered 94 hungry, weak Rohingya Muslims on a wooden boat adrift off Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh. Police say they were found on the rickety boat about 6 kilometers (4 miles) off the coast. They cried out for help and jumped onto the fishermen’s boat, but its engine also stopped working on the way to shore. Police say they have remained on the boat awaiting a decision by the local government whether to accept them. Rights activists are fearful that large numbers of Rohingya, a persecuted Muslim minority from Buddhist Myanmar, may be trapped on boats at sea. Reports say they are fleeing ongoing persecution in Myanmar and hardship in refugee camps in Bangladesh where many have fled.