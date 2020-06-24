Iowa reports 258 new COVID-19 cases, 329 more recoveries, two additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Two additional deaths were reported for Iowa from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard. This brings the state's death toll to 690.

There were 258 new, confirmed cases reported Wednesday which brings the state's total number of cases to 26,601. There were also 329 more recoveries reported for a total of 16,727.

There were 21 patients hospitalized in Iowa in the last 24 hours from 10 a.m. Tuesday, compared to 14 yesterday. The total number of hospitalizations is 140, which is 23 less than yesterday. Of those hospitalizations, 43 are in the ICU and 25 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 4,176 new tests were given for a total of more than 268,435 people that have been tested for COVID-19.