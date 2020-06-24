Iowa takes custody of 44th infant under Safe Haven law

Iowa (AP) - Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) officials have used the state’s safe haven procedure for the 44th time since the law went into effect.

A baby boy, born June 5, was released to the custody of DHS. Specific details are withheld in order to protect the identity of the parents and the children.

Through Iowa’s Safe Haven law, parents, or their authorized representative, can leave infants age 30 days or younger at a hospital or health care facility without fear of prosecution for abandonment.

“The purpose of this law is to protect the lives of newborns who are in danger of abandonment,” said Janee Harvey, DHS Division Administrator of Adult, Children and Family Services. “We want to ensure Iowans know that Safe Haven is an available option if they cannot care for their newborn safely. We recognize that these decisions are often made in the midst of crisis and the protocols are built accordingly.”

Safe Haven prioritizes the health and physical safety of the infant, as well as the anonymity of the parent who relinquishes custody of the child.

Infants who are safe haven babies are placed with currently-approved foster or adoptive families.