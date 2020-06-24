Iran’s Rouhani warns UN agency over nuke site access demands

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president has warned the U.N. nuclear watchdog to expect a “stern response” from his country regarding the agency’s demands for access to sites where Tehran is thought to have stored or used undeclared nuclear material. In a televised speech, President Hassan Rouhani said a stern response “is easy” for Iran but that the country prefers cooperation with the U.N. watchdog. The remarks reflect Tehran’s irritation at a resolution adopted last week by the board of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency demanding access to the sites. The resolution was proposed by Germany, France and Britain while Russia and China voted against it.