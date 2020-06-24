‘Isolation Stories’ turns lens on actors at home, pandemic

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When British writer-producer Jeff Pope and his family were sickened by COVID-19, getting well was the first concern. That accomplished, Pope decided to make timely art out of the pandemic’s burdens. The result is the four-part TV drama “Isolation Stories,” streaming on BritBox. Each self-contained, 15-minute episode offers a slice-of-life take on people living under the quarantine’s thumb. Among the characters: a pregnant woman snubbed by her married lover and a hypochondriac in counseling. Actor Eddie Marsan says he considers the project something to be proud of doing, and a record that gives “testimony” to what life was like in isolation.