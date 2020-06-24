Israeli police release video of alleged car-ramming attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have released a video of a Palestinian vehicle slamming into a West Bank checkpoint and Israeli security forces shooting and killing the driver. The release of the security-camera footage appeared to be aimed at bolstering police claims that the car-ramming was an attack. The man’s family has said he had no reason to try to harm Israeli forces. The video shows the vehicle slowly approaching the checkpoint before turning suddenly and speeding up as it rams into a small booth, sending a female officer flying through the air. The man, whose face and body are blurred, gets out of the car and takes several steps before he is shot.