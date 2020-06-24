Lebanon currency in free-fall amid political impasse

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s local currency is in a free-fall, reaching a new low and prompting a veteran politician to call for a “financial state of emergency” to prop up the pound. The local currency sold at 6,200 to the dollar on Wednesday, losing more than 75% of its value. Despite government efforts to manage the currency crash, a black market continued to thrive. Parliament speaker Nabih Berri called on the government and banks to declare a “financial state of emergency” to salvage the currency.