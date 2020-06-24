Local health experts say COVID-19 is still very much a concern, especially when going out

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Restaurants, baseball fields, and movie theaters are just some of the places Siouxlanders have flocked to since COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed.

While each place has specific rules to ensure safety, health officials say there might be a "disconnect" in following those rules.

Tracy Larson, who's the chief nursing officer at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City says whether you follow safety measures, or not, there are several key things to remember.

One is to remember how unpredictable this virus is. Regardless of health, age, and medical history, COVID-19 can affect people in very different ways.

Another aspect to keep in mind is the safety of others.

Larson says keeping numbers in Siouxland low calls for community effort. She says that includes things like wearing a mask to protect others from what you might have.

"The key takeaway is that you may be young, you may be very healthy, but we still don't know how exactly COVID-19 effects individuals. It's very unpredictable so maintaining all of these safety measures that we've had in place now for over three months is really going to be key," said Larson.

Larson says following those safety measures could mean the difference between businesses staying open rather than having to close again.