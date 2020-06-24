Local Sioux City staples to reopen July 7th

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As restrictions continue to be relaxed, three Sioux City staples will soon reopen.

Starting Tuesday July 7th, the Sioux City Public Museum, Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, and Sioux City Art Center will be reopening to the public with social distancing guidelines in place.

Each location will have their own rules, but all follow the standard CDC recommendations and city policies.

The Sioux City Public Museum will have limited interactive areas, while the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center will have none.

The Sioux City Art Center will only open the first floor, but no other areas will be available to the public.

Sioux City Public Museum Director Steve Hansen says he understands that people were dissapointed and missed having the museum open, but he knows it was for the best.

"For the last few months in fighting this titanic battle between the brain and the heart. The brain tells you, you gotta wait to open up. The hearts saying lets open this thing up right now," says Steve Hansen, Museum Director.

The director of the Lewis and Clark interpretive Center says he's excited to reopen, but wishes there was more they could offer when they finally open up their doors.

"It's a little sad because a lot of youngsters enjoy doing those activities… we just haven't reached a point where we feel we effectively clean some of those items," said Mike McCormick Director of the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

All three locations will have regular cleaning throughout the day, as well as, staff wearing masks.

The facilities will be open under normal operating hours.