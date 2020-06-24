3 charged after medical examiner rules teen’s death homicide

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Three staff members of a Michigan youth center have been charged in the death of a Black teenager who died while being restrained after throwing a sandwich. Cornelius Fredericks died May 1, two days after he lost consciousness while being restrained by staff at Lakeside Academy. Dr. Ted Brown, who performed the autopsy, said Wednesday that Fredericks had been restrained on the ground by several people, resulting in asphyxia. Michael Mosley of Battle Creek, Zachary Solis of Lansing and Heather McLogan of Kalamazoo are charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse in the teen’s death.