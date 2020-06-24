 Skip to Content

Mexico quake death toll rises to 6; hundreds of home damaged

7:37 am

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities say the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that rocked southern  Mexico killed at least 6 people, damaged hundreds of homes and temporarily cut power to more than 2.4 million people. The quake that struck at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday also caused a brief fire at an oil refinery. The national Civil Protection Center reports that a sixth fatality  was registered in the southern state of Oaxaca, where at least 500 homes were damaged and colonial-era government buildings showed cracks. At least six people were injured, including two in Mexico City, more than 300 miles (500 kilometers) north of the epicenter.

