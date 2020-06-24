More Iowa families in favor of home-schooling after pandemic

(KWWl) -- This fall, many public schools are set to resume in-person learning, but parents may have some hesitations. According to Homeschool Iowa rep, Jill Oppman, home-school programs are becoming a popular option amid the pandemic.

"We have seen an increase, a twenty to twenty-five percent increase actually over the last thirty days of web traffic on our website," Oppman said.

Homeschool Iowa, a non-profit organization, offers help and resources to Iowa families who want to use the home-school curriculum. Along with web traffic, Oppman told our sister station KWWL the organization has received a high number of inquiries regarding how to start their kids in a program.

"Our mission is to help home-schoolers, whether you are just beginning or you've been a seasoned home-schooler for many years," Oppman said. "And so we are there to equip families with resources so that they can successfully home-school."

Oppman believes the peak in interest comes from the program's minimal chance of changing.

"Homeschooling didn't change through the virus and I know that's the big concern to a lot of people right now," Oppman said, "you know, we're home with our kids and teaching can just continue."

But before you commit to enrolling your child in a program, Oppman said there are a few things you should know.

Parents are recommended to do the following:

Be up to date with home-schooling laws

Take time to research programs

Consider the time commitment

Know the cost for programs and learning materials

For further questions, Homeschool Iowa has reps across the state that can be contacted. If you need more information or resources, the organization has its own magazine, Facebook page, and website.

If you're a newcomer to the curriculum, the organization also offers 'Homeschool 101' sessions that are offered virtually or in-person.

