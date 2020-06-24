Scaled-down Toronto Film Festival plans virtual red carpets

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto International Film Festival, one of the leading launching pads for fall movies and Oscar contenders, has announced plans for a smaller 2020 edition with virtual red carpet premieres and drive-in screenings. The Toronto festival, held annually in early September, is typically a sprawling city-wide affair that hosts between 250-400 feature-length films and the debuts of many of the fall movie season’s top releases. Due to the pandemic, organizers said Wednesday that this year’s festival will be contingent on the go-ahead from Ontario health officials. Plans for the festival’s first five days, it will present social-distanced screenings of premieres, including drive-ins and outdoor screenings.