SCPD to create new Equity task force

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The death of George Floyd has brought change all across the nation.

Here in Sioux City three organizations will join forces to continue to bring change.

Sioux City Police Department, local NAACP chapter, and Sioux City's "Unity in the Community" are starting an "equity task force" in Sioux City.

The goal of the new task force is to provide a voice for concerns, or ideas of improvement, on policing.

It will also help develop relationships between various groups to build a better understanding for each other.

Police Chief Rex Mueller says that he is always looking for ways to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to community policing.

"In Sioux City, certainly, but in Iowa is always to be ahead of the curve, that we're not struggling to catch up when community issues happen. So I think this is one of the things that can continue that trend that we're ahead of the curve and not behind it," said Mueller.