Searchers say missing woman has been found dead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police say they are waiting for autopsy results to see if there is anything suspicious about the death of a woman whose body was found in a garage. Advocates for Angela Armstrong, missing since June 3, say on a Facebook page dedicated to finding her, that the body is her’s. The body was found next to a vehicle belonging to Armstrong Tuesday afternoon, the Argus Leader reported. An autopsy was expected to be done Wednesday. Police did not identify the body.