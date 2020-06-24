 Skip to Content

Searchers say missing woman has been found dead

New
10:32 am South Dakota news from the Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police say they are waiting for autopsy results to see if there is anything suspicious about the death of a woman whose body was found in a garage. Advocates for Angela Armstrong, missing since June 3, say on a Facebook page dedicated to finding her, that the body is her’s. The body was found next to a vehicle belonging to Armstrong Tuesday afternoon, the Argus Leader reported. An autopsy was expected to be done Wednesday. Police did not identify the body. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content