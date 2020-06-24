Senate approves 200th federal judge nominated by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has approved the nomination of a Mississippi judge to a federal appeals court. Cory Wilson is the 200th federal judge named by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate. It’s the highest number of judicial nominees confirmed at this stage of a presidency in four decades. Wilson was elevated to a seat on the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal despite Democratic objections that he has a record of working to undermine voting rights of African Americans and other minorities. He was approved by a nearly party-line, 52-48 vote Wednesday.