The Arctic is on fire: Siberian heat wave alarms scientists

MOSCOW (AP) — The Arctic is feverish and on fire — at least parts of it are. And that’s got scientists worried about what it means for the rest of the world. On Saturday, the thermometer hit a likely record of 38 degrees Celsius — or 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit — in the Siberian town of Verkhoyansk in Russia’s Sakha Republic. The World Meteorological Organization said Tuesday that it’s looking to verify the temperature reading, which would be a record for the region north of the Arctic Circle. The increasing temperatures in Siberia have been linked to wildfires that grow bigger and more severe every year, and the thawing of the permafrost.