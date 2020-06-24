WikiLeaks founder Assange faces new indictment in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a federal grand jury has returned a new indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that does not include new charges but broadens the scope of conduct that the government believes broke the law. The department announced the new charges Wednesday against Assange, who is detained in Britain. The U.S. is seeking his extradition to face an 18-count indictment that accuses him of conspiring with U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to crack a password, hack into a Pentagon computer and release hundreds of thousands of secret diplomatic cables and military files on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.