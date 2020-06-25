2 brothers threaten to stop cooperating in Smollett case

CHICAGO (AP) — Two brothers who have admitted to helping actor Jussie Smollett stage a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago last year are threatening to stop cooperating with prosecutors. Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, an attorney representing Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, says the brothers are angry because items seized by police during the investigation haven’t been returned to them. But one legal expert says prosecutors can still use the testimony the brothers gave last year before a grand jury in which they admitted their involvement if the case goes to trial. Smollett is charged with lying to police. The actor has maintained his innocence.